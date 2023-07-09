Mexico.- Elements of General Prosecutor of the Republicapprehended to the Retired Brigadier General Rafael Hernández Nietothe second high-ranking military man allegedly involved in the disappearance of the 43 students of the Rural Normal School of Ayotzinapa, occurred in the year 2014 in Equals, Warrior.

Items of the Federal Ministerial Police of the FGRthey arrested the general in retirement, In the city of pueblawith arrest warrantfor the crimes of forced disappearance and organized crimepublishes Excelsior.

Hernandez Nietoat the time of the disappearance of the normalistas (2014), he was coloneland went into retirement with a degree of brigadier general.

ministerial agents Hernández Nieto was arrestedwith a slight complexion and gray hair, outside his house, in Puebla capitalaccording to the National Registry of Detentions of the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, details Excelsior.

FGR sources indicated that the retired soldier was transferred to Mexico City and held in the Campo Militar 1-A prisonavailable to the Second District Judge headquartered in Almoloya de Juárez, State of Mexico, Raquel Ivette Duarte Cedillo.

In June, Duarte Cedillo reactivated 16 arrest warrants against the military linked to Ayotzinapa case.