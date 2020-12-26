If the intention is steely, then age is just a number. A 64-year-old man from Odisha has proved something similar. Despite all odds, the man fulfilled his dream and enrolled in MBBS at the age of 64. The story of Jai Kishore Pradhan, who studies at the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Science and Research (Wimsar) in Burla, Odisha, is no less than a motive.Jai Kishore Pradhan, a resident of Attabira in Bargarh district, is a retired bank employee. He told that he wanted to try a new career. Jai Pradhan, who retired as the Deputy Manager of State Bank of India, said, “I applied to the Medical Entrance Exam after doing the ISC (Science to 12th) but failed.”

Jai Pradhan further states, ‘After this I did a BSc in Physics and was appointed as a teacher in a school. A year later, I joined Indian Bank and then got a job at State Bank of India in 1983. However, I did not stop dreaming of pursuing a career in medicine. After retiring in 2016 I prepared for NEET. I sat in the entrance exam this time and succeeded. After training as a doctor, my desire is to provide free medical treatment to the poor. ‘

Jai Pradhan is also physically challenged. He further said that in 2018, the Supreme Court in his decision had also allowed people above the age of 25 to join the NEET, after which he was helped to enroll in Vimsar.

Brijmohan Mishra, Dean and Principal of Vimsar, says, “There is no age limit for admission to MBBS court now. Candidates will join the class starting this session. He told that Jai Pradhan is the oldest to enroll in MBBS course.

Jai Pradhan told, “I had planned to leave my job and join MBBS but we are five brothers and due to family responsibilities I could not quit at that time.” Rajesh Aggarwal, a philanthropist from Attabira, says that Jai Pradhan created history by qualifying NEET at this age. He is an inspiration for Young Generation.