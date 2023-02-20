sport

From baseball pirate to “pirate” of the sea. It is the story of John Jaso, a former player of the Pittsburgh Pirates. At 34, he left pro baseball to live on a sailboat. Persecuted by the culture of consumerism and the search for money at all costs, he looked for something else. He learned to sail and bought a boat which he called the Roaming Rose. For Jaso it was simpler: in his career he earned 17 million dollars. But he now claims that “there’s no other place in the world he’d rather be.”

He has equipped the boat with solar panels, a wind generator and is sailing the Caribbean with his partner. He also made several trips to Europe with her, traveled by camper to Australia and Indonesia, but the sea is her greatest love. When Jaso described the experience to Fernando Perez, a friend and former teammate, Perez wasn’t the least bit surprised. “Playing professional baseball is kind of like a drug,” said Perez, who is now a video analyst for the San Francisco Giants. “When you retire, you have to find another job that pushes you. The ‘drug’ John found was being in the middle of nowhere and staying alive. The first storm didn’t scare him. He likes to get carried away” .



01:21