The story of Hayden Bowles who earned so much in just a few years that he never had to work again for his entire life.

Retire at 22. It seems a paradox but instead it became reality for a young man, Hayden Bowles. His story is making the rounds on the web but of course that doesn’t mean she’s retired in the truest sense of the word. Hayden is retired because thanks to the huge sums earned in a few years, he could even afford not to work anymore for life.

The young man explained his story on social media, on Instagram he boasts 13 thousand followers, on Tiktok many more: 129 thousand. Just to his followers Hayden he shares the secret of his success every day, what he put up at the age of 17 to reach a millionaire fortune at the age of 22.

At the age of 17, when he was not yet of age, the young man dropped out of school, setting up an incredible business. “I had started making substantial income from my business when I was 17 and working in the e-commerce industry. I like to work but am technically retired thanks to the money I have saved up from real estate. My businesses have continued to grow and we have added new branches to the company” – he said. To date, his assets amount to 16 million dollars, a figure that practically allows him to live on an income for the rest of his life. The 22-year-old is the founder of a platform that provides courses, namely the Eco Season.

Obviously the young age also pushes him to indulge in some whims such as buying sports cars but above all traveling around the world to exotic destinations. Recently he was for example at islands of Hawaii.

On social networks, many follow him to emulate his deeds and try to become millionaires from a very young age.

At the same time, however, he also receives several negative comments from envious people.