Bandello (San Raffale): “To prevent complications, adequate education is needed starting from primary school. Because diabetes is a dramatic epidemic of which there is no adequate awareness. Patient should go to the ophthalmologist before the very first symptoms of retinopathy arise: seeing less and seeing wrong. And for this reason the patient should follow a check-up calendar and screening should be implemented”
