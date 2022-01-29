The daughter of presenter Tiago Leifert with journalist Daiana Garbin, Lua, aged 1 year and 3 months, was diagnosed with a rare cancer: retinoblastoma. The information was released by the parents themselves, this Saturday (29), in a video on the internet, as a form of awareness and alert for everyone who has babies at home.

Retinoblastoma is an eye cancer, which can be unilateral or bilateral, and most often affects children up to 5 years of age. According to data from the Virtual Health Library, retinoblastoma accounts for 3% of childhood cancers, affecting about 400 children per year in Brazil.

The National Cancer Institute (Inca) classifies retinoblastoma as a “malignant tumor originating from the cells of the retina, which is the part of the eye responsible for vision, affecting one or both eyes”.

The diagnosis of retinoblastoma can be made through the Eye Test, which is available through the public health network, or in routine consultations with an ophthalmologist.

What are the symptoms of retinoblastoma?

One of the most common symptoms is the so-called “cat’s eye”. A child with retinoblastoma develops a white, opaque area in the pupil, which is called leukocoria, caused by the reflection of light caused by the disease.

If this is noticeable, the child should be taken to the eye doctor as soon as possible, as even if it is not retinoblastoma it can cause vision loss. See other symptoms caused by retinoblastoma:

problems with eye movement, such as strabismus;

reduced vision in one eye;

eye pain;

eyeball larger than normal;

lazy eye (amblyopia).

The earlier it is diagnosed, the easier the treatment for this type of cancer will be. There are simpler cases, in which only laser therapy and cryotherapy sessions are required. In more advanced cases, treatment with chemotherapy or radiation therapy is necessary.

The presenter of Rede Globo himself warned the country about the importance of early diagnosis of the disease in children. “We should have taken the Moon to an ophthalmologist in the first year of life. Did you see anything different in your baby’s little eye? Go after. Our intention is that you find out before what we found out. We found it in grade E, which is the maximum”, said the presenter in a video released this Saturday.

“The Moon is seeing well out of the left eye. The right eye needs more care. We don’t know if we are at the beginning, middle or end of treatment, but we are fine”, added Leifert.

