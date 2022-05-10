from Pietro Amante

One study finds that five-year treatment of this widespread cause of blindness produces persistent benefit

The SCORE2 study, published in the American Journal of Ophthalmology, demonstrates that prolonged treatment for central retinal vein (CRVO) or hemiretinal vein (HRVO) occlusion produces significant long-lasting visual gains, with residual visual acuity well to above the five-year base value. And there are many patients who need continuous treatment.

L’occlusion of the retinal veins (RVO) among the most common causes of blindness: its worldwide prevalence, standardized by age and sex, equal to 5.2 per thousand, without differences between men and women, and increases with age. Without treatment, CRVO – the most severe form – often leads to significant and permanent loss of vision. The occlusion of the retinal veins caused by the thrombosis of the veins that carry the blood that has circulated in the retina back to the heartthe light-sensitive tissue that covers the posterior wall of the eyeball. This occlusion can cause edema of the macula, a condition in which the plasma exuded from the blood vessels, unable to follow its physiological path, remains trapped inside the retina and under it, right at its most sensitive point, causing in turn a rapid and serious loss visual acuity. In the absence of appropriate treatment, macular edema typically results in permanent vision loss. See also Omicron variant, what danger? What the experts say, news from Italy

The most effective treatment, theIntraocular injection of a vascular endothelial growth factor inhibitor (anti-VEGF), helps to control the loss of blood vessels and edema in the retina. Although anti-VEGF therapy is associated with significant improvement in both retinal edema and visual acuity in patients with retinal vein occlusion, our results demonstrate that most patients treated require at least five years of therapy to control macular edemasays Ingrid U. Scott, Penn State College of Medicine, Hershey, study coordinator. This demonstrates the importance of continuous monitoring of these patients. In 2017, SCORE2 researchers reported that two types of anti-VEGF treatment were equally effective in improving acute eyesight in people with macular edema due to CRVO or HRVO. The first form of occlusion affects the entire retina, while the second typically affects about half of it. Fifty percent of the study participants received bevacizumab while the other half were treated with aflibercept. Both drugs were given by injection once a month for six months. By the sixth month, participants’ vision in both groups had improved by an average of three orders of magnitude. See also Omicron variant, symptoms and duration

As he explains in detail I study, the researchers followed the enrolled patients for five years, gathering information about their visual acuity, treatments, and to see if their retinal edema had resolved. After the initial 12-month study period, participants were treated at the discretion of their physician. Most practitioners have reduced the frequency of anti-VEGF injections, and some have prescribed the other anti-VEGF drug for their patients. By age five, many participants had lost some vision compared to their acuity 12 months after entering the study; however, they had maintained an average of three orders of magnitude of improvement compared to their vision at the start of the study. We were very surprised that although many participants still needed treatment after five years, their vision remained very good, says Michael Ip, of the Doheny Eye Institute, University of California Los Angeles and co-leader of the study. Compared to the therapy scheme for age-related wet macular degeneration, in which initial vision improvements fade over time, these results are quite favorable. This five-year study tells us a lot about what happens to patients with retinal vein occlusion in the real world, added Dr. Scott. See also Fight against Covid, "vaccines alone are not enough: here's how to avoid chasing waves and variants"

Prior to this study, retinal vein occlusion was generally considered an acute disease. This study, on the other hand, shows that RVO is a chronic disease; it also stresses the importance of disease monitoring and its individualized treatment to obtain the best possible vision. The SCORE2 study provides invaluable data to guide physicians and their patients to informed decisions about treating retinal vein occlusion, concludes Michael F. Chiang, director of NEI.