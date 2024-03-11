The scientific journal 'The Lancet' has published data from two clinical studies for aflibercept 8 mg. This is the pivotal phase 3 Pulsar study in neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (nAmd) and the phase 2/3 Photon study in diabetic macular edema (Dme) in the first year of treatment (week 48). Both met the primary endpoint of non-inferiority in terms of best corrected visual acuity (Bcva) with aflibercept 8 mg administered every 12 or 16 weeks, compared to aflibercept 2 mg administered every 8 weeks, after initial monthly doses.

Aflibercept 8 mg – explains Bayer in a note – demonstrated an unprecedented duration of action in the majority of patients: 77% of patients suffering from nAmd and 89% of those with Dme maintained intervals between injections equal to 16 weeks with aflibercept 8 mg, with an average of 5 injections, up to week 48 (compared to 7-8 injections with aflibercept 2 mg with fixed dosing intervals of 8 weeks). In the group of patients treated with injection intervals of 12 weeks, 79% of those with nAmd and 91% of those with Dme maintained this interval with aflibercept 8 mg, with an average of 6 injections, through week 48 The safety profile of aflibercept 8 mg was consistent with that of aflibercept 2 mg.

“In clinical studies – states Paolo Lanzetta, president of the Department of Ophthalmology of the University of Udine, and member of the Clinical Studies Steering Committee – aflibercept 8 mg demonstrated significant and clinically relevant benefits, allowing patients to obtain long-lasting control of the disease This means that the drug is able to offer visual gains with extended treatment intervals and rapid and sustained fluid control over time, with a safety profile comparable to the comparator drug aflibercept 2 mg.” As Sobha Sivaprasad, consultant ophthalmologist at Moorfields Eye Hospital in London and member of the Steering Committee of the Photon study, observes, “non-adherence to treatments remains a major challenge for patients with retinal diseases, due to the need to undergo frequent injections and visits to eye care practices. Aflibercept 8 mg has the potential to reduce the burden of disease and treatment by extending dosing intervals. This may help improve compliance and ultimately improve patient outcomes.”

Pulsar and Photon – it is specified in the note – are the first randomized and controlled clinical trials comparing aflibercept 8 mg with the standard of care aflibercept 2 mg in nAmd and Dme. The results obtained demonstrate that the 8 mg dosage is the answer to unmet needs in the treatment of retinal pathologies, achieving Sustained disease control (Sdc), for greater and longer-lasting control of disease activity compared to current treatments, which could improve the quality of life of patients and the clinical practice of doctors.

nAmd – recalls Bayer – is an eye disease that progresses rapidly and which, if untreated, can lead to vision loss in a few months: it is one of the main causes of irreversible blindness and vision reduction throughout the world and affects people of advanced age. This disease occurs when abnormal blood vessels proliferate and leak fluid under the macula, the part of the eye that allows for clear central vision along with details. This fluid can damage and scar the macula, causing vision loss. Worldwide, 196 million people are affected by AMD (age-related macular degeneration) and this figure is expected to rise to 288 million by 2040. Approximately 10-15% of people affected by AMD will develop the advanced form nAMD. Dme is a common ocular complication of people with diabetes. The condition occurs when high blood sugar levels damage the eye's blood vessels, which release fluid into the macula. This can lead to vision loss and, in some cases, blindness. Currently, 146 million people worldwide suffer from diabetic retinopathy (RD), a pathology that can evolve into a more serious condition, Dme, which affects approximately 21 million people globally.

Aflibercept 8 mg is developed by Bayer together with Regeneron which holds the exclusive rights for aflibercept 2 mg and 8 mg in the USA. Bayer has licensed exclusive commercialization rights outside the United States. The main sponsors of the studies were Bayer for Pulsar and Regeneron for Photon. Aflibercept 8 mg was approved by the American FDA in August 2023; in January 2024 it was approved in the EU, in the United Kingdom, in Japan, and in February in Canada and Saudi Arabia for the treatment of nAmd and Dme. Bayer has submitted authorization applications for aflibercept 8 mg in other countries.