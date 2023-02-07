Bayer has submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) the application for marketing authorization for aflibercept 8 mg in two important ocular diseases of the retina, neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (nAMD), and diabetic macular edema (DME). The company announces it in a note.

The request – we read – was made on the basis of the positive results of the phase III Pulsar study in nAmd and of the phase II/III Photon study in Dme. At week 48, both studies met the primary endpoint of non-inferiority in best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) of aflibercept 8 mg given every 12 or 16 weeks, compared to aflibercept 2 mg given every 8 weeks, after 3 initial monthly doses. Seventy-seven percent of patients with age-related macular degeneration and 89% of patients with diabetic macular edema maintained injection intervals of 16 weeks on aflibercept 8 mg, with an average of 5 injections through week 48. In patients treated with injection intervals of 12 weeks, 79% of those on nAmd and 91% of those on DME maintained this interval on aflibercept 8 mg with an average of 6 injections. In these studies, the safety profile of aflibercept 8 mg was consistent with that of established aflibercept 2 mg.

“Patients with age-related neovascular degeneration and diabetic macular edema,” he says Christian Rommel, member of Bayer’s Pharmaceutical Division Executive Board and Head of Research and Development – require continued treatment to maintain visual acuity and to prevent vision loss or even blindness, but some have difficulty maintaining treatment adherence . Because of this extending the intervals between injections addresses an important need for patients. The pivotal studies demonstrate an unprecedented duration of action of aflibercept 8 mg, while providing comparable visual acuity and a safety profile similar to that of the gold standard aflibercept 2 mg.”

In clinical trials – the note continues – the anatomical results (secondary endpoint) were also studied: all groups of patients treated with aflibercept 8 mg at week 48 demonstrated superiority in the control of retinal fluid in the nAmd and valid disease control with dosing intervals of 12 and 16 weeks in the nAmd and Dme compared to aflibercept 2 mg. At week 48, patients receiving aflibercept 8 mg with intervals of 12 and 16 weeks had similar reductions in mean change in central retinal thickness (Crt) compared to those receiving aflibercept 2 mg given every 8 weeks.

The safety of aflibercept 8 mg, in both studies, was consistent with the established safety profile of aflibercept 2 mg and consistent with previous clinical studies. The intraocular inflammation (IoI) rates for aflibercept 8 mg, compared with aflibercept 2 mg, were 0.7% versus 0.6% in Pulsar and 0.8% versus 0.6% in Photon. No serious cases of Ioi have been observed. There were no clinically relevant differences in intraocular pressure between treatment groups. In both studies, there were no cases of retinal endophthalmitis or vasculitis, and no new safety signals through week 48.

nAmd is a leading cause of irreversible blindness and vision impairment worldwide, affecting people as they age. It manifests itself when abnormal blood vessels proliferate under the macula, the part of the eye that allows clear central vision together with details, which leak fluid damaging the macula and compromising vision. Worldwide, 196 million people are affected by nAMD and this is expected to rise to 288 million by 2040. DME is a common eye complication of people with diabetes. It occurs when high blood sugar damages blood vessels in the eye, which leak fluid into the macula, and can lead to blindness. Currently, 146 million people worldwide suffer from diabetic retinopathy. Aflibercept 8 mg – an anti-Vegf, neovascular growth factor (Vegf)-inhibiting drug – was developed by Bayer together with Regeneron, which holds the exclusive rights to aflibercept 2 mg and aflibercept 8 mg in the United States. Bayer has licensed exclusive marketing rights outside the US, where the companies equally share profits from sales of aflibercept 2 mg. Aflibercept 8 mg is investigational and its safety and efficacy have not yet been evaluated by regulatory authorities.