



It’s been said many times: the visionaries predicted the future pretty badly. They did not guess the arrival of the Internet, but they predicted that we would fly through the galaxies in spaceships to flee from robots with homicidal intentions.

A future that could be seen to come was that of drones. Since ancient times. The Greek philosopher and mathematician Archytas of Tarentum is credited with the construction, 400 years before Christ, of a wooden dove that flew thanks to a system of compressed air or steam. An unexposed painting in the Prado Museum, the work of the Neapolitan Baroque Salvator Rosa, shows the wise man throwing his contraption into the air. We only know of this invention by much later Roman historians, although contemporary engineers see it as plausible.

Archytas was a clever fellow, the first to apply mathematics to the study of mechanics. It took 24 centuries, until after World War I, for pilotless airplanes to become widespread, baptized a few years later as drones, drones in English. Today, these devices are no longer a rarity and, although for the moment we will not see swarms of autonomous vehicles over our heads or sailing the seas, the regulatory changes underway in Spain and in the EU predict that they will soon integrate our daily landscape.

The drone revolution promises to make shipping cheaper, communicate inaccessible places and even end traffic jams. On the other hand, it represents a huge challenge for citizen security, it generalizes an almost infallible tool to liquidate remote enemies and threatens our battered privacy with gadgets that can photograph anything. An exciting and complex future for a dream that was born as a wooden dove.