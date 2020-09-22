RETIBUTION finally came out on RAW. Five members of the faction opened the red show and their identity was revealed. Dio Maddin (Mace), Donovan Dijakovic (T-Bar) and Shane Thorne (Slapjack), Mia Yim and Mercedes Martinez they took off their hoods and although they appeared with masks, it was known who they were. Afterwards, WWE introduced the male members with new names and did not confirm the female members. The five members of the WWE development territory (NXT) were appearing on the screen several more times and always repeating the same message: “RETRIBUTION will make you pay for your sins, because we are the judge, the jury and the executioners“His message is clear and so are his main antagonists. From The hurt business (MVP, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander) came out to attack them from the start and the night closed with a duel between both factions.

Before, yes, Alexander defeated Apollo Crews in a singles match and The Hurt Business attacked the rival that Bobby Lashley will have this Sunday in Clash of Champions for the United States Championship. Later, in the match that put the finishing touch to the program, MVP, Lashley and Benjamin crossed against T-Bone, Maze and Slapjack. The duel was very interesting, but ended with the disqualification of RETRIBUTION after an attack by T-Bone on Lashley. Once that happened, more hooded men from the faction came out to destroy The Hurt Business, who received the help of the costumes. Drew McIntyre was in front and took an RKO from Randy Orton, he was not the only one of the night. Why the ‘Viper’ had intervened in the combat that faced the Scotsman and Keith Lee to attack the champion. His duel, with ambulances, in Clash of Champions heated up.

It was also a busy day for Seth Rollins. He first teamed up with Buddy Murphy to face Andrade & Ángel Garza and Humberto Carrillo and Dominick Mysterio. The victory went to Garza and Andrade, who this Sunday challenge The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) for the Raw tag team belts. For its part, Zelina Vega, who now wants a solo career, beat Mickie James to be Asuka’s challenger, for the Raw women’s title in Clash of Champions. Minutes later he attacked the Japanese while she was facing Peyton Royce. Zelina is not bluffing. Back to Rollins, after this defeat he continued his mental game with the Mysterio family. She asked them out and took a paternity test. Rey said this had already happened with Dominick, but Seth said he had it from his daughter, which caused a complicated situation in the family. The ‘Messiah’ achieved its goal.

In the rest of the night Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax They defeated Lana and Natalya. Meanwhile, the rest of the combats were in RAW Underground, segment that focused much of the night, with an interview by Kevin Owens to Shane McMahon included. The great attraction was watching the combat between Braun strowman and Dabba-Kato, which won the ‘Monster Among Men’. For its part, Riddick Moss defeated to Erik.