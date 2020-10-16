Harvey Elliott is considered one of England’s greatest talents. At the Liverpool FC However, the prospects of match practice for the 17-year-old winger are slim. Therefore, the English junior international is now going to the second division.
After the early exit in the League Cup and the whereabouts of Xherdan Shaqiri, the Reds and Elliott are probably rethinking. James Pearce, Liverpool expert at TheAthletic, reports that the 17-year-old is about to switch to the championship on loan. With the Blackburn Rovers, Elliott should already be in agreement.
Since transfers between the first and second division of England are still possible until today, Friday, the short-term change of heart is about to come to an end. Elliott is supposed to gain gaming experience at the traditional club from Blackburn and continue his development – long-term plans are being made on Anfield Road with the home grown.
The 1.70 meter tall winger already shines at a young age with strong technique and his one-on-one qualities. His competition at the Reds, however, is Sadio Mané and Mo Salah – which is why the youngster doesn’t get a lot of working time. With Diogo Jota, the English champions recently signed another offensive player for almost 50 million euros. The loan from Elliott should therefore be a win-win-win for all three sides.
Leave a Reply