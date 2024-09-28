Don’t think I love playing this topic because I’m a masochist. No, I assure you that is not the reason. The real reason is because I think it circulates in our countrya ghost that is configured every day with consistency, due to the such incredible changes that are being forged with the federal administration that is leaving and with which it arrives.

The force that drives me to read and study the book by Dulfo and Banerjee is fundamentally based on the following idea: “The revolutionary approach of the authors of the book”Rethink poverty”, start by changing the questions. The responses resulting from their observations contradict many of our most deeply held beliefs. Rethink poverty It has great transformative potential and is an essential guide for politicians, activists and anyone concerned about building a world without inequalities. Paragraph, that without a doubt, it is necessary and imperative to invite the new ones who administer this long-suffering country to make it a reality.

This rethinking of the economics of poverty offers a good number of solutions and suggestions, based on a large collection of evidence and data, that support the possibility of a great social revolution. Same, which is scientifically explained by means of a large S, which due to its shape is fundamental, and which represents “the poverty curve”. Same thing that economists use, in a simple way, with which they explain the debate on the nature of poverty. And, the most important thing to remember about these letters is the shape of the curves that make them up. It is very flat at first, grows quickly and then becomes flat again. Apologies to the geometers, who have great insight as draftsmen. I request imagination of the highest category, to develop this curve and be able to understand it clearly.

After this inaccuracy. It seems to say that in some cases it is better to do nothing. But that cannot be the general rule, nor can it be said that spending money works well infallibly. What we know is that the theory is limited. But we have the exception of experiments and in them sense to find results that could have been confusing previously in the world.

As a corollary, the authors say that it is possible to make the world a better place to live – although it probably won’t be tomorrow. We hope to convince the reader that our patient, step-by-step approach is not only a useful way to fight poverty, but also a way to make the world a more interesting place.

For that reason and for the friendship that I have with my four readers, I ask you to read this book, to learn very interesting things that can make our country become, instead of ghosts, we can make it a garden where we all love each other. each other.

Blessings and let us pray for Mexico, much and with faith. Remember that it moves mountains.

