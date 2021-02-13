Two events of great relevance in the week of the field and agribusiness, with President Alberto Fernández as the protagonist. The one with the greatest impact was, without a doubt, the meeting he held with the Liaison Table at the Casa Rosada. The expectation generated made the other go to the background: his trip to Tucumán, accompanied by key figures from the Executive such as Minister Matías Kulfas, where he met with the provincial authorities and the highest business leaders and union representatives. Let’s go by parts.

The ruralistas went to the Government House convinced that they were going to receive the bad news the increase in withholdings. Alberto Fernández had added his voice to that of senior officials and legislators, speaking out in favor of increasing export duties and threatening quotas, under the slogan of the Argentine table and the “decoupling.” The Mesa de Enlace had prepared a document that documented the scarce relationship between the price that producers receive and what consumers pay. But the president surprised them. He told them that they weren’t thinking of raising withholdings or blocking shipments.

The meeting was cordial. The unannounced presence of Foreign Minister Felipe Solá drew attention, a move by AF that was also read as an attempt at détente. It was highlighted by the head of CRA, Jorge Chemes. Solá is a controversial man due to his political deviousness, but the agricultural leadership recognizes his negotiating spirit and generally has good memories of his management when he was Secretary of Agriculture in the Carlos Menem government. His greatest achievement was the early authorization of RR soybeans, the master key of the enormous productive jump: 25 years after that approval will be completed next month.

The harvest went from 15 to 50 million tons, despite the absurdities that we conceived in the period, with the return of the retentions in 2002 and the surrender of the promise of the Macri government to reduce them until they were eliminated. Today agriculture and society are paying the consequences of having installed the idea that they are irreplaceable, after proclaiming ad nauseam that they constituted a retrograde tax. And also after checking that when they were eliminated, as in the case of wheat and corn, the production of both doubled in just three years.

The point is that the ruralistas, without throwing butter on the roof, they came out of La Rosada better than they had imagined. There is a truce. Precarious, but truce at last. Someone remembered that porcupines manage to mate. Of course, very carefully.

In the meantime, international prices seem to be stabilizing at good levels reached in recent months, with the demand very active (in particular China) and the climate accompanying with generosity somewhat late. This gave rise to another suggestive fact: the Minister of Economy Martín Guzmán himself came out to say that it was not necessary to increase withholdings because the good harvest and the improvement in international prices would impact the income of foreign exchange and the collection.

Let’s move on to the topic of AF’s visit to Tucumán. There the mandatory issue is that of bioethanol, key to the development of the main activity of NOA, which is the sugar-alcohol agroindustry. As is known, in May Law 26093 expires, which gave rise to the cutting of naphtha and diesel with ethanol and biodiesel, respectively. The Senate gave a half sanction to the extension of the law, but its treatment in Deputies is delayed, which generates anxiety in the NOA. And also in the humid pampas, where corn ethanol and biodiesel are made from soybeans. President and Minister Matías Kulfas assured that the issue is a priority on the national government’s agenda. Without giving further details, they left a favorable expectation floating, particularly for the projects located in the NOA. We will see…