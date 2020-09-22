David Rohi

Head of the detention center at Cimade

In 2019, the number of foreigners placed in administrative detention centers (CRA) increased by 23%. The time of their imprisonment has increased by 40%. In addition, more and more children are forced to live behind the bars of the CRAs. David Rohi, head of the detention center at Cimade, warns about this repressive drift and the trivialization of the confinement of foreigners.

Number of people locked up, length of detention, violation of rights: all elements are on the rise. What conclusions do you draw from it?

David Rohi Note also the remarkable increase in the number of places and the creation of four new CRAs. In 2019, the government practiced a hyper-repressive all-confinement policy. These deprivations of liberty are part of a punitive logic that is added to many violations of rights and illegal practices. A third of those who are placed in detention are released by a judge. We have seen children being deported without being accompanied by their parents. Judicial hearings by videoconference are increasing. The State is thus in the process of creating an exceptional justice system specially reserved for foreigners in the process of expulsion.

This year we also witnessed several hunger strike movements in the CRAs. What is the symptom of?

David Roh The detainees do not support the extension of the period of confinement, which has doubled. We are facing big psychological problems. Three people killed themselves in detention in 2019. This is unprecedented and should alert us.

Your report mentions the case of 264 children placed in CRAs in mainland France, despite having declared themselves to be minors. How is it possible ?

David Rohi As soon as the administration has a doubt about the age of a teenager, the system no longer protects him. In 2019, we managed to get some out, establishing their minority when they were already in detention. Nothing is planned to take the time to make a real assessment of their age and they regularly find themselves locked up with adults, some of them even expelled. This is often the case with those who, at some point in their exile, were forced to lie about their age by declaring themselves of age. If they are children, the system should protect them no matter what.

You also indicate that more than 14% of people placed in detention leave prison directly. However, is retention not normally linked to the prison system?

David Rohi In fact, yes. Prison and detention work together now. A foreign person under the deportation procedure at the border should not have to be detained. The administration should know how to manage its situation when the lockdown is released. It should also be noted that more and more people are locked up after refusing to board the plane scheduled for their deportation. The new fact with the health situation is that we see people being imprisoned for refusing a Covid-19 test. To be admitted by the country to which they are referred, people must have taken the test. Those who refuse are condemned for obstructing the removal measure. Christophe Castaner, at the time Minister of the Interior, had declared that he could not leave “These people outside”, about foreign people released from prison. He thus considered, arbitrarily, that although having served their sentence, they remained dangerous and therefore to be locked up, without intervention of justice.

You also note that the “dublines”, supposed to be sent back to the country through which they entered Europe, are more and more numerous in the CRAs. Here too, is administrative detention not deviated from its legal function?

David Rohi The number of locked up dublins has doubled compared to 2018. It is, moreover, those who are kept away the most. These are people who are expelled without a judge’s control, without any guarantee that their rights have been respected at the time of their arrest or during their detention. In addition, there are many children among the dublines who are expelled with their families in the early hours of the morning, in order to avoid the intervention of judges or associative support. And this without considering the psychological consequences. The dublines are the only category of people who are detained without being subject to any deportation procedure. It is a serious deviation from the system, which introduces the idea that anyone could be locked up for study of their administrative situation. Locking up strangers is something that is becoming commonplace.