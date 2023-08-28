The rossoblù striker finds his first goal in Serie A and gives Gilardino three important points. The biancocelesti fall again, stopped by the crossbar hit by Immobile in the second half

Stephen Cieri – Rome

Lazio remains at zero. Against Genoa, Sarri’s team repeats the defeat in Lecce. Mateo Retegui’s first goal in Serie A in the 16th minute of the first half fixed the result. The pursuit of the biancocelesti was in vain and inconclusive, as they discounted a soft approach to the match but then were unable to find the right push to recapture the result. Genoa moves the standings with a precious victory, which with tenacity and lucidity knows how to keep the advantage. So Gilardino can celebrate his first success in Serie A as a coach.

network immediately — Sarri, in his hundredth match as a biancoceleste coach, inserts Casale and the central player is the only change with respect to the Lecce team. On the bench Sepe, the new second goalkeeper, arrived from Salernitana. The 4-1 suffered by Fiorentina still burns, so Gilardino reasserts Genoa by switching to the back four with Sabelli and Vazquez on the outside lanes. In median. space for Strootman. In the frontline, alongside Gudmundsson, there is Malinoskyi making his debut in rossoblù. Before the match remembered Vincenzo D'Amico, playmaker for the Lazio scudetto of 1974, who died on July 1st. Genoa immediately disengages: Retegui's header saved by Provedel. Lazio goes on the attack focusing on the dribble. In the 12th minute, Vazquez incursion on the left: parable to return that stamps the post. Four minutes later, Genoa went through with Retegui's first goal in Serie A, ready to bag Provedel's rebound after a blow from Frendrup. Lazio accuses the blow, Gilardino's team is more agile in the maneuver. Biancocelesti in difficulty in verticalizations. At half an hour, Lazio protests for Immobile pushed into the area by Dragusin. Sarri's team can't find outlets on the net. Bani's intervention on Zaccagni in the area: Marinelli finds no irregularities. Six minutes of recovery. Kamada's shot deflected for a corner. Lazio siege, but the rossoblù wall holds. At the interval with the 1-0 for Gilardino's team. Boos from Lazio fans.

armored genoa — In the second half, Lazio tries to give more intensity to the maneuver. Zaccagni's attempt deflected for a corner. Martinez smanaccia a calibrated trajectory of Luis Alberto. Increases the biancoceleste pressure. Rossoblù restart: insidious cross from Frendrup not picked up by Retegui. Lazio replies: Immobile's close lob hits the crossbar. In the 21st minute, Sarri brings in Luca Pellegrini, Vecino, and Isaksen in place of Marusic, Kamada and Felipe Anderson. Triple change also in Genoa: Ekuban, Thorsby and Hefti take over Retegui, Strootman and Malinovskyi. Lazio does not find the rhythm to deepen the maneuver. Sarri replaces Cataldi with Castellanos: four-pronged attack. Vecino tries from distance: Martinez is on guard. Vecino again: head out. Castellanos gored to the side. GiIardino alternates Sabelli with Martin. Ekuban goes close to doubling: slingshot to the side. Five minutes of recovery. Jagiello replaces Gudmundsson. Genoa is now armored in coverage, but does not disdain offensive relaunches. The rossoblùs win. Lazio disappointed and incredulous comes to terms with the second defeat in the first 180 minutes of the championship amidst the stinging boos of the Olimpico.