Mateo Retegui, the bet won by Spalletti and… Mancini

Mateo Retegui new star of the national team. More or less a year ago, Roberto Mancini decided to bet on him by dressing him in blue. A native (thanks to his maternal grandfather originally from Canicattì, in the Agrigento area, while his father's grandfather was originally from Sestri Levante in the province of Genoa) for Italy, discovered by the then coach after his explosion with the shirt of Tigera Primera División team in Argentina (who took him on a two-year loan from Boca Juniors), where he showed off by scoring 23 goals overall in the season (19th in the league with the title of top scorer of the tournament). A call that divided public opinion and was taken with some skepticism by the fans.



Retegui, when Mancini said: “It reminds me of the first Bastituta”

“He is a classic center forward, I see that many compare him to Denis. I remember when Batistuta arrived in Italy, he remembers him… Clearly he is a young guy and needs time and to grow. But I don't think it will take long to settle in.” said Mancio before his debut for the Azzurri in the match in Naples lost 2-1 against England, but with Retegui immediately scoring a goal (then repeated against Malta a few days later).

In recent months Mateo has only worn blue again a couple of times (Nation League third place final with the Netherlands and match against Ukraine at San Siro in September), also held back by some injuries, in a season where he scored 6 goals (22 league appearancesmissed 7 matches due to knee problems and muscle strain) wearing the Genoa shirt in Serie A.

Mateo Retegui (photo Lapresse)



Retegui, two goals in Italy-Venezuela dreaming of Euro 2024

Until the opportunity given to him by Luciano Spalletti: 87 minutes on the pitch in the friendly match against Venezuela and the coach repaid with a heavy brace that marked a 2-1 victory for Italy.

“Retegui is perfect – said the technical commissioner after the match -. He did an extraordinary job as a finisher, but above all he made the team stand up. On free kicks he came to take away some problems because he is physical, he is very strong with his head. Inside the penalty area we knew it was like this, but then we have to say bravo to him also for all the dirty work he did with the team which from a physical impact point of view was penalized compared to them.”

Double dreaming of a starting shirt and a leading role in the next European Championships to be played in Germany between June and July, in which Italy will have to defend the title won at Wembley in the final against England in 2021. “I'm very happy, we played a tough match and we won. Now let's rest a bit and think about Sunday's match. Am I Italy's centre-forward? I have to stay calm, with my feet on the ground, continue like this, work hard and help the team team when I play”, he explained to RaiSport after Italy-Venezuela.

Retegui, Genoa star and Juventus idea

But Mateo Retegui's summer could also see him as a protagonist in the transfer market: the 24-year-old born in the province of Buenos Aires: Juventus could focus on him as Vlahovic's deputy (at that point probably selling Milik and Kean). Genoa values ​​their center forward's price tag at no less than 20 million euros.