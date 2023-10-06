Genoa – No Genoa-Milan and no national team for Mateo Retegui. The center forward is struggling with a knee problem, a blow that affected the collateral: he will have to rest for a few days, the rossoblù club plans to have him back available for Atalanta, immediately after the break.

In the meantime, coach Spalletti has not called him up to the national teamlike Immobile, also in the pits due to injury.

First call up to the national team for the Tottenham defender, Destiny Udogie, who had already taken part in the stages dedicated to players of national interest, while Giacomo Bonaventura and Moise Kean return to wear the blue shirt, absent since October 2020 and October respectively 2021.

The group will meet on Sunday evening in Coverciano, where they will remain training until Friday 13 October, when the transfer to Bari is scheduled. At the end of the San Nicola match against Malta the Azzurri will return to the Federal Technical Center to prepare for the match against England, with departure for London scheduled for Monday 16 October.

These are the ones called up.

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint Germain), Alex Meret (Napoli), Ivan Provedel (Lazio), Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham).

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Inter), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina), Matteo Darmian (Inter), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Federico Dimarco (Inter), Federico Gatti (Juventus), Gianluca Mancini (Roma), Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta), Destiny Udogie (Tottenham).

Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter), Giacomo Bonaventura (Fiorentina), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Davide Frattesi (Inter), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus), Sandro Tonali (Newcastle).

Attackers: Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Moise Kean (Juventus), Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli), Gianluca Scamacca (Atalanta), Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio), Nicolò Zaniolo (Aston Villa).