Moena – Mateo Retegui greets Tigre after the defeat in the Copa Sudamericana, his last match with the Argentine club. “I’m a little sad for the moment we are living. I am and I was happy, and I will wear the Tiger shirt for life,” he said moved, before saying goodbye to everyone and promising to come back one day to wear the Tiger shirt.

Genoa is ready to welcome him, plans include his departure for Italy as early as tomorrow. A 15 million operation, which only needs an official announcement. In Argentina, the rumors of Aston Villa’s inclusion are multiplying, with Retegui who would prefer to go and play in the Premier League. However, rumors that are not confirmed at the moment, Genoa are impatiently awaiting their new bomber, even if the Grifone management specifies: “The negotiation is not closed yet”. A definitive answer is expected by today.

The moment is decisive and prudence reigns supreme. The rossoblù club is convinced that it has done everything possible to sign Retegui, with long meetings in Milan with the player’s representatives, a negotiation in which, in addition to CEO Blazquez, president Zangrillo and sporting director Ottolini, also dg Ricciardella played an important role, who last year worked to bring Strootman back to the rossoblù. Retegui was offered a contract until 2027, worth almost 2 million a year.

As for the rest of the market, D’Ambrosio’s quotations increasethe free agent Gila requested to add experience to the rossoblù rearguard: a contract until 2025 is at stake for the former Inter.