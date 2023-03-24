The race towards Euro 2024 starts on the wrong foot. England overcame Naples with goals from Rice and Kane, both in the first half in which Roberto Mancini’s new Italy suffered a lot. A tap-in from the West Ham player and then the English captain’s penalty for a handball by Di Lorenzo immediately put the match uphill.

In the second half, great reaction from the Azzurri, the English disappear from the field, Retegui’s right foot on Pellegrini’s assist reopens the games. Italy continues to push, creates chances, Shaw is sent off in the 79th minute, but the comeback fails. Sunday (20.45) away to Malta for the second group match.