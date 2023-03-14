Retegui from Argentina to the Italian national team. Mancini: he immediately said yes and we called him up

Mateo Retegui is the new center forward of the Italian national team. It’s almost like a… transfer market coup the one scored by the coach Robert Mancini which blew the 23-year-old (class of ’99) of owned by Boca Juniors (on loan to Tigre) to Argentina.

The confirmation that the South American forward has accepted the call-up comes from the blue coach. “We’ve been following him for some time. He’s a young boy who has played in the Argentine championship for two years. He has qualities that we lack, we thought he didn’t want to come but he immediately said yes and we called him up”, said Mancio in Dazn.

Who is Mario Retegui, the new Italy striker that Milan likes

Mateo Retegui is a physical centre-forward, with a strong head, good technique, who exploded with the Tigre: 23 goals and 3 assists in 42 appearances last season And now that’s 6 goals in 7 games. As a boy he played field hockey (his father was coach of Argentina who won the gold medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics), then he chose football by joining the River Plate youth team (where he had failed to explode) and then in Boca Juniors (which valued him up to the loan with the Tigre which is allowing him to show his qualities).

He will therefore be in the Italy squad that will face the qualifying matches for Euro 2024, England on 23 March and then on 26 March on the field of Malta. There have been market rumors about him in recent weeks: he is followed by Udinese and Milan also likes him who, in the summer, should make a splash in that area of ​​the pitch (Origi has so far not been very convincing in the role of first striker).

