Genoa – Hundreds of Genoa fans in Piazza De Ferrari for the presentation of Mateo Retegui.

Great enthusiasm, cheers and applause to greet the Italian-Argentine center forward, accompanied by family members, primarily his father Carlos. The fans were waiting for Retegui to appear from a window of Palazzo Ducale.



Retegui went down to Piazza De Ferrari and greeted the fans: “I’m honored to be here, I can’t wait to get onto the pitch and see the North steps”. Then the centre-forward signed and gave the fans a balldistributed the deck of cards with his face and drawing with “The King”, Re Retegui.

