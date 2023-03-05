Extraordinary board of directors of Cdp for the offer on the Tim network

Today was summoned a Cdp board of directors to evaluate an offer on Tim’s network. Sources report it. For Tim’s network, at the moment, there is the non-binding offer from the Kkr fund presented on February 2nd and extended until March 24th. CDP together with Macquarie, shareholders of Open Fiber, would be ready to present an offer for Netco by Monday. According to what is learned there would have been the go-ahead from the government. “Price and cash share higher than Kkr’s Americans plan”, writes the Republic. We are talking about more than 20 billion.

With today’s convocation of the CDA of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, during which an offer for Netco will be presented, the Tim dossier is enriched by a further element. Until today, in fact, on the table was the non-binding offer of the American fund Kkr presented on February 2nd and extended until next March 24th. The CDP move was expected but, from what has been learned, the go-ahead from the government, which arrived yesterday, was necessary. The dossier relating to Tim’s network this time seems to be embarking on a concrete path that could really lead to the disposal of a truly strategic asset, obviously for the company but also for the national interest.

