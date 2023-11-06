Tim, Giorgetti after OK to Kkr: “Vivendi has its rights but that’s the project”

Giancarlo Giorgettithe minister ofEconomydefends the choice of Tim and responds the day after the green light from Tim’s board of directors to the sale of the network to KKR, to a question about the fear that the French partner’s opposition could stop the operation: “Vivendi He has his rights and will exercise them. The Mef participated in the bidding, we made an offer and the board of directors accepted it. Now obviously the shareholders have their rights, they will assert them in the appropriate forums: but that is the project”, he says on the sidelines of the event Anci Lombardy in Varese.

In the meantime, comes the announcement of a group of small e average Tim shareholders (almost 300) and of the association Federsolidali: “Every director of a company listed on the stock exchange has only one task and objective: to make it acquire value and, therefore, to the share if listed on the stock exchange. In the coming weeks it will be possible to verify whether the choice of the directors will have produced a positive result. No predictions can be made about what it will be direction who will assume the title. In the meantime, the collection of signatures for possible participation in the liability cause will begin Vivendi he feared”. Through the law firm Santalex they had presented a request to the Consobafter the presentation of two offers by the US fund KKR, one binding on NetCo and a non-binding one on Sparkle, of an intervention to protect shareholders in relation to the performance of the share price of the former monopolist of tlc and the management of communication on the offer presented by the American investment fund.

