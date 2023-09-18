On several occasions, especially during the so-called “culiacanazos“, the drug cartelsespecially that of Sinaloa, They have shown that they have enough strength: high-powered weapons and skilled and risk-taking people.for retaliate and turn the state and part of the country into a branch of hellas retaliation for the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán, son of Joaquín “El Chapo” GuzmánUntil now It seems that he preferred to lead the party in peace but we must not let our guard down.

There are many speculations that are made and spread after the extradition, officials and politicians related to the government assure that They surprisingly extradited him and in the middle of national holidays to avoid a “sabadazo” of the kind that judges are accustomed to, given that just a few days ago an injunction granted by a federal judge had expired.

the same President AMLO, in a weekly conference he warned that there was the intention of the judiciary to release him, that they were already arguing failures to due process and that the time of his arrest did not coincide in the file. It is said that in USA could testify against former officials of the Calderon administration because the former secretary of security, Genaro García Luna worked for the cartels.

On the contrary, the opposition claims that the US government doubled Lopez Obradorthat “The mouse” could talk about the links of officials with the drug trafficking and the supposed support they give them in the elections.

Even American officials acknowledge that the structure of the Sinaloa cartel remains intact, Ovidio’s extradition alone will not stop drug traffickingespecially the mortal fentanyl, but what must be done is to thoroughly combat the commanders and hitmen who still operate with a high degree of impunity. We must be prepared against possible outbreaks of retaliatory violence.

Potpourri. Next Wednesday could be a decisive day for Culiacan, If approved in the Federal Electoral Court, the project that proposes that the dismissed mayor Jesús Estrada Ferreiro be reinstated in the mayor’s office and what It also represents the departure of the current ruler, Juan de Dios Gàmezthat faces a severe crisis due to water shortages.

Estrada Ferreiro was accused of offending the widows of police officers, of buying trucks without bidding and at an overpriced price, and during his government he was described as a “glass goat.”because He confronted the population, with Congress, with journalists and with the governor, rejected the discounts for seniors in the property tax and the non-increase in drinking water and its return would generate more political crises.

SUPPORT. José Alfonso López Gamboa remains firm in his support for the former chancellor Marcelo Ebrard that continues in a plan of rebellion and challenging the internal election of Morena in which Claudia Sheinbaum was elected.

PARTY. Bright and very crowded ceremony of the Scream presided over by Mayor Gerardo Vargas, Friday night. On Saturday there was no parade, only honors to the flag.

“We are not on alert, we must remain calm.” Gerardo Mérida, secretary of security.

