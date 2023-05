How did you feel about the content of this article?

Wang Wenbin, spokesman for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the country had taken “corresponding retaliatory measures” after Canada announced the expulsion of a Chinese diplomat. | Photo: EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China said this Tuesday (9) that Consul Jennifer Lynn Lalonde, from the Canadian consulate in Shanghai, must leave the country by Saturday (13).

The measure is in retaliation for the announcement, made by the Canadian government on Monday (8), of the expulsion of Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei, who works in Toronto and was declared persona non grata.

“In response to the Canadian side’s unreasonable provocation, China has taken corresponding retaliatory measures,” said Wang Wenbin, spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in remarks reproduced by Reuters agency.

“It was absolutely fair and necessary. We urge Canada to immediately stop its unreasonable provocations.”

Ottawa had decided to expel Zhao Wei because he would have acted in an operation to collect information about the conservative Canadian parliamentarian of Chinese descent Michael Chong, a critic of the dictatorship in Beijing, and about his relatives in China with the aim of putting pressure on him.