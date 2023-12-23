Value for the month was the 2nd highest in the historical series, according to the government of the Asian country

The net increase in Chinese stocks and bonds held by foreign investors stood at $33 billion in November. It was the 2nd highest value in history, showed data from Safe (State Administration of Foreign Exchange of China, in English).

Cross-border capital related to bond investments has resumed inflow, with a growing willingness of foreign capital to allocate bonds in yuan, said Wang Chunying, deputy director and spokesperson of Safe.

China's foreign exchange market expectations and transactions remained generally stable in November, Wang said, adding that companies continued to be “rational” in foreign exchange transactions.

Net cross-border capital inflow into goods trade remained essentially stable, Wang added.

As favorable conditions outweigh unfavorable factors in China's economic development, the country's foreign exchange market has a more solid foundation to maintain stable operations, Wang said.

With information from Xinhua.