Led by Luiza Helena Trajano, entrepreneurs in the retail sector committed to presenting 5 measures to combat illegality in digital commerce in 30 days and defending that the government present them in the form of an interim measure, with the support of Congress.

In the final minutes of the event “Digital Business x Illegality: the Brazil we want”, held by the IDV (Instituto para o Desenvolvimento do Varejo) and the Power 360 in Brasilia, executives and public authorities agreed that they will also work together on a campaign to raise consumer awareness about the risks of buying products from illegal sellers.

The event was supported by Abrabe (Brazilian Beverage Association).

“Why not an educational process, a well-done campaign to [mostrar ao] final consumer that he might be drinking the wrong drink, that money is buying something counterfeit, illegal? It is also failing to generate jobs.”, said Trajan.

The executive director and chairman of the board of Riachuelo, Flávio Rocha, supported the idea. “Enough of the diagnosis. let’s go to therapy”, he stated. The businessman defended Brazil’s adherence to an international postal agreement to combat smuggling and illegal remittances.

In a provocation to Alibaba, Rocha said that if accession to the convention materializes, the Chinese group of e-commerce “will get the 10 behavior rating that Amazon has the next day”.

With the right to mention the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, the owner of Riachuelo also defended the approval of a tax on digital transactions as a way to relieve the payroll. “It would be the digital transformation of state funding“, he said.

During the event at Brasília Palace Hotel, several speakers and guests spoke out in favor of changes in the law and actions by market actors that could contribute to reducing informality and illegality in digital commerce.

The president of Comsefaz (National Committee of Finance Secretaries of the States and the Federal District), Décio José Padilha da Cruz, asked that the Revenue agencies and the so-called marketplaces act together in the active search and in the cancellation of the operations of virtual sellers that act outside the law.

Vice President of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcelo Ramos (PSD-AM) declared that it was necessary to improve the regulation of the digital sales sector to curb tax evasion and trade in illegal or low quality products.

“For lack of adequate legislation to modernity and these new times established by national and international online sales platforms, we are creating true digital camelódros that have been the gateway to fraud”he said.

Cristiane Fojaexecutive president of Abrabe, said beverage e-commerce needs to require certificates of origin and analysis to curb illegality. She stated that product identity is important.

According to her, the illegal market of alcoholic beverages is an old problem. There is 37 associated companies Abrabe who engage against the practices.

The association makes booklets with guidelines for market place platforms. Cristiane said that alcoholic beverages need to have product identity.

“In person, any commercialization is required certificate of origin and analysis […] In digital, we still don’t have this implemented and it would be very good if there was”, said Foja.

“Tax Asylum”

Entrepreneurs and representatives of the public sector defended the need to unravel the “cipoal” of existing tax rules in the country today and move towards their simplification as a way to modernize the country’s productive environment and, consequently, reduce illegality in digital retail.

The president of the IDV, Marcelo Silva, stated that the current rules mainly discourage small and medium-sized entrepreneurs from seeking formalization and defended structural reforms to help in the process.

“I believe that most small and medium-sized people want to be formal. It is up to the Legislature and Executive to simplify legislation so that this happens”he said. “Today it’s almost as if it’s better to be informal. […] If we work in this tax asylum, we are encouraging illegality”he added.

He defended the need to simplify both tax rules and reduce bureaucracy in the business environment so that people feel encouraged to adapt. For Silva, there is also a very high cost to hire employees, a problem that also needs to be tackled.

Deputy Efraim Filho (União Brasil-PB), said that several federal governments lacked the will to take on the responsibility of coordinating a broad tax reform, since the discussion on the topic is always unfeasible by the various interests of the actors involved.