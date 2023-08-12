Sector disagrees with 20% taxation; percentage is defended by e-commerce companies and considered by the Ministry of Finance

The retail sector defends the application of at least 60% on international remittances of up to US$ 50. The percentage differs from the 20% tax suggested by e-commerce companies to the Ministry of Finance.

The president of IDV (Institute for Retail Development), Jorge Gonçalves Filho, said this Friday (11.Aug.2023) that the tax burden on retail is “superior good” assessed by the ministry. According to him, a study on the rates is also being elaborated.

The executive told the Power360 that the IDV is developing a study to disclose rates that “ensure equality in competition”. “The first data show that the minimum rate would be 60%, there are sectors in which the total tax burden is much higher, so we understand that import tax rates of 17%, 20% or even 40% are not enough”, stated.

The executive secretary of the Treasury, Dario Durigan, said on Thursday (10.Aug) that e-commerce companies have defended the 20% tax. The statement was made during an interview with the news channel GloboNews.

Since August 1st, the Lula government has allowed foreign companies to export products worth up to US$50 to Brazil without paying federal taxes. The measure took place when the Conforming Remittance program, from the IRS.

The tax levied on each item is state-only –17% ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services). Durigan also confirmed that the ministry is considering reviewing the federal tax exemption.

On Thursday (10.Aug), the Ministry of Finance denied the end of the exemption for purchases of up to US$ 50.

Before Consignment Remittance, import tax was 60% of the purchase price. Companies that do not meet the program requirements are subject to the tax.

EQUALITY

On August 2, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadsaid it is “talking to retailers in Brazil” about e-commerce. He claimed to defend the “isonomy” between Brazilian retailers and foreign companies.

“We are studying with commerce in search of isonomy, in search of a matrix that is fair for the parties. There is a major modernization of the industry that is starting to feel the effects of the problem”he declared.

Haddad also said that he is evaluating a rate with the retail sector.

PREJUDICE

The Federal Revenue estimates that the import tax exemption for purchases of up to US$ 50 made on international websites should result in a potential loss of revenue of around R$ 35 billion between 2023 and 2027. CNI (National Confederation of Industry) stated that the measure will result in 500,000 layoffs in the country by the end of 2023.