Retail trade Food, construction and cars boost Kesko’s December trade – food giant sells cars for EUR 75 million

Grocery sales increased by 14 per cent and car sales by more than 21 per cent.

Keskon sales continued to grow strongly in December compared to last year. Sales in December were EUR 886 million, which is almost 11 percent more than last year.

Kesko’s sales to K-food stores increased by 14.2 per cent. Because of teleworking, people eat more at home, which has boosted food sales sharply since the beginning of the corona crisis in both major trading groups.

In total, the grocery trade grew by almost seven per cent in December.

Building materials and building services trade grew 17 percent. The hardware store performed well in all of Kesko’s operating countries. Kesko also trades in building materials and building technology elsewhere in the Nordic countries, the Baltic countries and Russia.

The corona crisis has also inspired people to renovate their homes, which was reflected very soon after the crisis in the building materials trade.

The car trade has also grown rapidly.

“Sales in the car trade increased by 21.4 per cent, and demand for electric cars in particular remained good. The development of sales was partly due to the higher number of delivery days than in the previous year, ”Kesko’s President and CEO Mikko Helander says in a press release.

In December, Kesko sold cars for EUR 75 million.

Keskon Comparable sales for the whole of last year increased by 3.5 per cent from the previous year to EUR 10.8 billion. In recent years, Kesko has made many acquisitions, the effect of which has been taken into account in comparable figures.

Grocery trade and construction grew, but the early part of the car trade was so weak that the comparable change in the car trade for the whole year was three per cent negative.