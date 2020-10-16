Retail trade British chains do not intend to use glitter in their Christmas products, they want to reduce environmentally harmful micro-plastic

Glitter consists of environmentally harmful micro-plastic.

The British retail chains Morrisons, Waitrose and John Lewis are not going to use glitter at all in their own-brand Christmas selection this year. The decision applies to, for example, Christmas cards, gift boxes and wreaths.

They tell about it broadcaster BBC as well as a newspaper The Guardian.

It is a matter of the chains’ efforts to reduce plastic and thus be more environmentally friendly. Morrisons has estimated that as a result of the decision, more than 50 tons of plastic will be removed from the shelves of the stores in the chain this year.

Glitter is a plastic and its release into the environment is harmful. Microplastic can expose aquatic organisms to contaminants and cause stress to them. Small pieces of plastic can also end up digesting birds and fish, for example.

BBC’s In addition to the three retail chains, other UK stores have also announced that they will reduce glitter in their Christmas product range. The retail chain Sainsbury’s has said glitter is not used in the chain’s Christmas cards, gift wrapping or packaging.

Friends of the Earth, the environmental organization, welcomed the decision, but commented to the BBC that companies and the British government must commit to clear targets to end unnecessary use of plastic.

The Guardian reported on Thursday that a glitter classified as biodegradable is also harmful to the environment.