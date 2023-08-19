from the newsroomi from the newsroom https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/19/2023 – 9:00 am

Purchases with fast and last-minute delivery via WhatsApp: this was the profile predominant consumption on the weekend of Father’s Day. This is what points out a survey carried out by retailtech Newtail, which offers retail media solutions for retailers.

Purchases through the platform grew 27% on the 12th and 13th of August compared to the 5th and 6th of August, followed by e-commerce, which showed an 11% increase in sales in the same period. The performance of physical stores rose 2%.

The research follows the market in a segmented way to evaluate consumption trends in different channels and, in this edition, analyzed BRL 42.6 million in sales of 65 stores from different chains in the Brazilian market.

“The results reinforce the importance of the presence of brands in multiple activation points and in different stages of the purchase journey in a segmented way”, evaluates Gabriel Monteiro, CEO of Newtail.

The survey data also show that Father’s Day once again warmed retailers in the month of August, with a general increase of 2.1% compared to the previous weekend, and that the increase is associated with two relevant data: the 12% increase in the average ticket of the products purchased and larger carts, which present 9.4% more volume of units per purchase.

Among the main segments that are betting on the date, Beverages was the one that suffered the greatest positive impact, with a 27.5% increase in sales, with emphasis on alcoholic beverages: beer was the item with the most significant growth (+74. 4%), followed by distillates (+43%) and wines (+31.3%). Already Food, segment that usually leads the date, was basically stable, with advance of 0.4%.