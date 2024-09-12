The sector had registered a 0.9% drop in June; it advanced 3.7% in the accumulated 12 months

Retail sales rose 0.6% in July 2024 compared to June, in the seasonally adjusted series. IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) released the result this Thursday (12.Sep.2024). Here is the full of the report (PDF – 4 MB).

Trade grew 4.4% in July compared to the same month in 2023, in the series without seasonal adjustment. It was the 14th consecutive increase in this type of comparison.

The sector has accumulated a 5.1% increase from January to July compared to the same period last year. In addition, it had an accumulated growth rate of 3.7% up to July.

SALES IN JULY

According to the IBGE, there was an increase in 6 of the 8 activities surveyed in July compared to June, in the seasonally adjusted series. They are:

office, IT and communication equipment and materials (2.2%);

other articles for personal and household use (2.1%);

fabrics, clothing and footwear (1.8%);

hypermarkets, supermarkets, food products, beverages and tobacco (1.7%);

furniture and appliances (1.4%);

and books, newspapers, magazines and stationery (0.1%).

The activities that fell in the month were:

pharmaceutical, medical, orthopedic and perfumery articles (-1.5%);

and fuels and lubricants (-1.1%).

EXPANDED RETAIL TRADE

Expanded retail trade – which includes vehicles, motorcycles, parts and pieces, construction materials and wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco products – rose 0.1% in July compared to June. The activity of vehicles and motorcycles, parts and pieces rose 3.8%, while construction materials fell 0.2%.