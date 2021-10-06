Retail sales volume in the country decreased 3.1% in August, compared to the previous month, which registered 2.7%. More than half of the activities fell in the period. In the year, however, the retail accumulates high of 5.1% and in the last 12 months, growth of 5%.

The data are from the Monthly Trade Survey (PMC), released today (6) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

According to the survey, six of the eight activities surveyed had negative rates in August, with emphasis on other articles of personal and domestic use (16%), which had the main negative influence on the retail trade indicator. This activity is made up, for example, by large department stores.

According to the PMC manager, Cristiano Santos, this sector suffered a lot at the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic, but it reinvented itself with the reformulation of its internet sales strategies.

“This culminated in significant growth, especially in July (19.1%) with the launch of the marketplace. With many discounts, the consumer anticipated consumption in July, causing the month of August to record a large drop of 16%. This retreat, however, is not enough to remove the gains of the previous four months”, said, in a note, the researcher,

The sectors of office equipment and supplies, information technology and communication (4.7%), fuels and lubricants (2.4%), furniture and household appliances (1.3%), books, newspapers, magazines and stationery also declined in the period. (1%) and hypermarkets, supermarkets, food products, beverages and tobacco (0.9%).

“Hyper and supermarkets, as well as fuels and lubricants, have been impacted by the rise in inflation in recent months, which reduces the consumption impetus for families and companies. The nominal revenue of hyper and supermarkets was close to zero (0.3%) and that of fuels dropped 0.7%. There was actually a lower expense by families in the passage from July to August”, added Santos.

The two activities that registered positive changes in the volume of sales in August were fabrics, apparel and footwear (1.1%) and pharmaceutical, medical, orthopedic, perfumery and cosmetic articles (0.2%).

According to the IBGE, in expanded retail trade, which includes, in addition to retail, vehicles and construction materials, sales volume dropped 2.5% in August compared to July. The activity of vehicles, motorcycles, parts and pieces had a positive change of 0.7%, while construction material had a negative change of 1.3%.

year-on-year comparison

According to the survey, in a year, in comparison with August 2020, retail trade had a drop of 4.1%, after five consecutive positive rates. This result came from declines in the segments of furniture and household appliances (19.8%), office equipment and supplies, information technology and communication (9.1%), hypermarkets, supermarkets, food products, beverages and tobacco (4.6%) and other articles for personal and domestic use (1.7%).

On the other hand, four other activities had an increase in the interannual indicator: pharmaceutical, medical, orthopedic, perfumery and cosmetic articles (6.5%), books, newspapers, magazines and stationery (1.3%), fabrics, apparel and footwear (1%) and fuels and lubricants (0.4%).

Expanded retail trade was stable compared to August of last year, registering an increase of 16.8% in the activity of vehicles and motorcycles, parts and pieces and a drop of 7.1% in the construction material sector.

