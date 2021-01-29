A store with the liquidation sign during the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, in the center of Madrid. Jaime Villanueva / THE COUNTRY

In a black year for the economy in general and for consumer consumption, the retail trade noticed the ravages of the coronavirus crisis and registered a 7.1% drop in sales in 2020, as published this Friday by the INE . It’s the biggest drop since 2012 and breaks a six-year streak of annual gains. After chaining 10 months, since March, with lower business figures than the previous year, with double-digit hits in March, April and May, the months of November and December, with the Black Friday and Christmas campaigns, did not serve to boost sales. Only food and large distribution chains (companies with more than 25 stores) are saved from the falls, while the turnover of gas stations registers an unprecedented drop of 18.8%. Occupation in the sector is also suffering, with a decrease of 2.4% in 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic, with confinement, mobility restrictions, capacity limitations and economic uncertainty that has led to many households, has been and continues to be a waste for consumption, except for the food trade. Supermarkets and food stores, as an essential service, have been one of the few businesses that have been able to function without restrictions, but the growth of food has not compensated for the rest.

Thus, the general index registered a drop in sales of 1.5% in December compared to the same month last year. In a normal year, this data could serve as a summary of the year, but not this one. Comparing December 2020 with December 2019 would not explain what happened since March. Therefore, it is better to go to the average for the year, which includes the falls experienced in March (-14.5%), April (-31.7%), May (-18.9%) and the rest of the months, all with falls. Thus, retail trade sales closed the year with an average drop of 7.1% in the series adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects (that is, taking into account the difference in business days between months; without it, the drop in business is 6.8%). You have to go back to 2012 to find a greater business loss (-7.3%). They are the only two in the series, which starts in 2000, that exceed 7%.

By products, only food is saved, with a slight increase in sales of 0.2% in the accumulated of the year after going up in the last part of the year. Restrictions on mobility and teleworking, which have kept many consumers in their case, have held back the sales of household equipment (furniture, electrical appliances, etc.), which fell 3.1% in the accumulated of the year. The strong growth registered in these products since June did not compensate for the drop in activity from the landfill, which plummeted its sales to 59%.

But precisely the same factors (lack of mobility and leisure opportunities) collapsed like never before the clothing and accessories business, which the INE groups as personal equipment. 2020 shows an average collapse of 29%, by far the worst figure on record. Since March, these businesses have billed a minimum of 18% less than in 2019, with setbacks such as -81% in April. Not even the Christmas season, weighed down by the second and third waves, has set business straight.

For commercial formats, there is not too much good news. Only the large chains (companies with 25 stores or more, which includes both a brand such as Zara and supermarket chains) have closed the year positively. They suffered the least during the hardest months of confinement and at the end of the year their business grew by 2.8%. On the other hand, service stations pay for low mobility and the collapse of oil prices with a drop in sales of 18.8% in 2020. Small chains (less than 25 stores, a category in which it is difficult to among a supermarket chain) lost 17.4% of their business, always taking into account the annual average. Single-location stores, 8.5%, and large stores, 8.6%.

No community is saved from the drop in the retail business, but the absence of tourists especially weighs down the Balearic and Canary Islands, which lead the declines with cumulative falls at the end of the year of 14.6% and 15%, respectively, only surpassed by the cities autonomous regions of Ceuta and Melilla (-16.4% and -21.1%), probably due to the months of closure of the border with Morocco. On the other hand, Galicia (-2.5%), Castilla-La Mancha (-3.2%) and Madrid (-3.4%) are the ones that best bear the rate.

What has worked in the year has been the sale on-line, what the INE calls “retail trade by correspondence and Internet” to include all types of distance selling. It closed the year with an average increase in turnover never seen before, of 38.4%, with year-on-year growth of over 60% in May and June.

In any case, the growth of digital sales does not compensate and that is noticeable in employment. In December, occupancy was 3.7% lower than in the same month of the previous year, bringing the average for the year to a 2.4% drop. Once again, the small chains led the biggest drops in occupancy, with an average of 6.5% in the accumulated of the year (of 8.4% between December 2019 and December 2020). Employment only increased in large chains, a meager 0.6% in the year, while it fell in service stations (-3.1%), single-location companies (-2.5%) and large stores ( -2.2%). As happened in the business figures, employment suffered more in the Balearic Islands (-6.9%) and the Canary Islands (-4.7%) and less in Aragon (-0.7%), La Rioja (-1.1% ) and the Basque Country (-1.2%).