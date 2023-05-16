Serasa Experian indicates that the variation was lower than in 2022, suggesting a slowdown in trade

Retail sales grew by 3.7% in the week of Mother’s Day (8 – 14.May.2023) compared to the commemorative period of the previous year. The data are from the Trade Activity Indicator of Serasa Experian.

The variation in 2022 was higher, closing at 6.9%. The comparison indicates deceleration. In 2021, it was 6%. The results of these 2 years indicated a post-pandemic recovery. Here’s the full of data (116 KB).

The biggest drop in 5 years took place in 2020, when covid-19 began to spread around the world. The decline was 30.7%.

The negative variation came from 2019, when Mother’s Day sales declined by 1.4%.

Economist at Serasa Experian, Luiz Rabisaid results have declined in 2023 because of factors such as inflation and rising interest rates.

The increase was greater in the weekend of the commemorative date (12 – 14.may): it was 5.4%. This may indicate that Brazilians did their Mother’s Day shopping at the last minute.

The Serasa Experian Commerce Activity Indicator is measured by the volume of monthly consultations carried out by around 6,000 commercial establishments that are included in the Serasa Experian database.