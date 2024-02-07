Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/07/2024 – 11:45

Brazilian retail trade maintained its growth trend in 2023, for the seventh consecutive year, said the manager of the Monthly Trade Survey of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), Cristiano Santos. In 2023, retail sales grew 1.7%, the seventh consecutive annual increase.

The result also represented the best performance since 2019, when there was an increase of 1.8%.

“The year-to-date series almost always has a positive ending,” said Santos. “Even during the pandemic years”, he added.

Extended retail – which includes vehicle, construction material and food wholesale activities – saw a 2.4% increase in sales in 2023, the best performance since 2021, when it had grown 4.5%. In 2022, the volume sold by expanded retail had decreased by 0.6%.

“Broad retail has a somewhat indefinite trajectory, alternating years of gains with years of losses,” said Santos.