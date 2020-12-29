A final push before the transition to the New Year. On Monday, the major brands issued a statement for the attention of the government. The objective: to obtain “The renewal of the collective derogatory procedure” as in November and December to open their shops every Sunday in January. Many businesses are suffering “Significant drop in turnover” and worries grow “As the support measures dwindle”, thus alerts the association of federations Conseil du commerce de France (CDCF). “We are strongly counting on the State to support companies in the sector, and not only the smallest, because several retail networks are close to the final cessation of activity”, adds the CDCF. In the press release, he asks in particular to “Be able to open every Sunday in January”, in order to sell stocks ” very high “. C. M.