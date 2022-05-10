The improvement in retail performance from February to March made the sales volume 2.6% above the level of February 2020, in the pre-pandemic period. In extended retail, which includes vehicle and construction material activities, sales operate 1.7% above pre-pandemic. The data are from the Monthly Trade Survey and were released this Tuesday by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The segments of pharmaceutical articles, construction material, other articles of personal and domestic use and supermarkets are operating above the pre-sanitary crisis level.

The pharmaceutical products segment operates at a level 15.0% above the pre-sanitary crisis; construction material, up 12.7%; other articles for personal and domestic use, up 8.8%; and supermarkets, 2.7% up.

Vehicles are 5.6% below their February 2020 level; furniture and appliances, down 13.9%; apparel, down 10.4%; fuels, down 7.0%; computer and communication equipment, down 6.1%; and books and stationery, down 32.1%.