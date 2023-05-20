Bruno Pavani

Bruno Pavan https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/

05/20/2023 – 9:00 am

Share



This week, Marisa announced that it will close 91 stores by the end of 2023. The announcement is just one more in the crisis that the retail sector is experiencing in Brazil. In April, Tok & Stok also announced store closures and employee layoffs. With an estimated debt of BRL 600 million, the company can file for judicial recovery.

Retail has always been a sector that collected many legal problems and bankruptcy in the country. Older cases like Mesbla and Mappin, reaching the billionaire loss of Americanas in 2023.

+All sectors of Fiesp were convinced that the Dual VAT is the best tax, says Josué

“It is extremely difficult to operate retail due to the fact that it is a commoditized sector in general, that is, there is little differentiation between the players. Therefore, for a company to be successful in some retail segments, it is important to invest heavily in technology to improve the customer experience, marketing and branding,” said Lucas Lima, an analyst at VG Research.

“Marisa fits perfectly as an example of a company that does not have much differentiation among its main peers, that is, it does not manage to have a relevant competitive advantage”, pointed out Lima.

Macroeconomic sector interferes

Another ingredient in the problem of Brazilian retailers is the current macroeconomic scenario. High interest rates, out-of-target inflation and high household indebtedness have a profound effect on the sector.

“Historically we have a consolidation of few players operating in retail, in addition to tight margins. The closing of stores and the judicial recoveries show Brazilian retail as it has always been, with small margins and very susceptible to interest rates and access to credit. In a low interest rate scenario, they get financing, cashbacks and better conditions for the final consumer”, explains Enrico Cozzolino, partner and head of analysis at Levante Investimentos.

Competition with the Chinese

The entry into Brazil of Chinese e-commerces such as Ali Express and Shein also greatly affected the sector and Brazilian retailers are putting pressure on the government to tax these international players.

With increasingly shorter delivery times, high product quality, cheaper labor and lower prices, these retailers arrive in Brazil and, with a debt-ridden population and high interest rates, see fertile ground for growth.

In April, the Ministry of Finance announced that it would start taxing purchases below US$ 50 made by Brazilians on international websites. The measure was strongly rejected, mainly on social media, and Minister Fernando Haddad backtracked. Lima claims that the pressure from Brazilian retailers should continue, but that he does not believe that the taxation will come in the medium term.

“Without a doubt, Marisa is one of the companies that is suffering the most with the strong entry of Shein in Brazil, because they compete basically for the same target audience, which are women from the C Class. Shein’s presence in Brazil is important even for that Brazilian companies seek to be more competitive and invest in technology, so that they can compete with Asian platforms”, he explained.

The opinion converges with that of the coordinator of the MBA in Business Management course at the Álvares Penteado School of Commerce Foundation (FECAP), Roberto Falcão, who explains that the path must be to go beyond the taxation of platforms and focus on a correction of the route of companies and a state police for the sector.

“It is much more a question of internal management, reviewing the business model, reviewing pricing, compatibility between cost structure, cost platform and potential revenue, together with a State policy that wants to protect and develop our industry, but without creating a entry barrier and market reserve”, he concluded.























