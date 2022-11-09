by Camila Moreira

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s retail sales grew much more than expected in September, marking the strongest monthly pace since March, but still ended the third quarter with losses amid the industry’s struggle to take off in the face of credit squeeze.

Data released this Wednesday by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) showed that in September retail sales had an increase of 1.1% compared to the previous month.

The reading was well above the Reuters poll’s expectation of a 0.2% gain. The IBGE also revised the August data to a gain of 0.1%, against a drop of 0.1% reported earlier.

In comparison with the same month of the previous year, sales increased 3.2%, against expectations of a high of 1.4%.

With these results, the retail sector in Brazil is 3.6% below the record level of October 2020, but 2.8% above the pre-pandemic level of February 2020.

Even so, it ended the third quarter with a decline of 1.1% in sales compared to the previous three months, after highs in the first and second quarters, showing that it still suffers amid high interest rates that make credit more expensive and high indebtedness. of families.

Although the expectation is that the recovery of the labor market and fiscal stimulus will help the sector, analysts still do not see retail take off strongly.

“This year, the series is showing less volatility than in previous years and we are starting to see a behavior more similar to what it was before the pandemic, without much amplitude at the margin”, explained Cristiano Santos, manager of the survey.

Retail trade was favored in September mainly by the drop in fuel prices, while the supermarket sector, which lost steam in recent months, showed recovery.

Among the eight activities surveyed, six showed an increase in sales. The main impacts came from Hiper, supermarkets, food products, beverages and tobacco, which have the greatest weight and increased by 1.2% in the month; and Fuels and lubricants, up 1.3%.

According to Santos, the drop in prices influenced the gain in the volume of fuel sales. “But growth in volume has been slowing, it had been 12.6% in July and 3.8% in August,” he warned.

Expanded retail trade, which includes vehicles, motorcycles, parts and pieces and construction material, in turn increased by 1.5% in sales compared to August.

“In sectoral terms, few activities are above the pre-pandemic level. Counting on expanded retail, of the ten activities, only four are above the pre-pandemic level: Pharmaceutical articles, Fuels and lubricants, Hyper and supermarkets and Construction material “, completed Santos.

The performance of retail in the country contrasts with that of industrial production, which in September fell 0.7% and ended the third quarter with a loss of pace, in a second half marked by difficulties amid tighter credit conditions.