The sellers proposed to the government a new scheme for pre-installing Russian software on smartphones and computers imported into the Russian Federation through parallel imports. Without installing domestic programs on gadgets, the sale of such electronics in the country will be prohibited from January 1, 2023.

The moratorium was initiated by the Ministry of Digital Transformation this summer as part of preparations for the start of parallel imports of electronics – pre-installation should have been carried out by vendors, but due to the departure of most of them from the domestic market, this is now impossible.

The Association of Internet Trade Companies (AKIT) proposed to the government a new scheme for pre-installing domestic software on such gadgets – to provide users with instructions with a QR code, by scanning which the client will be able to independently install all the necessary programs. This approach will not compromise personal data and will inform citizens about existing Russian programs and applications, according to ACIT.

“In conditions of parallel import, it is really impossible to provide pre-installation of software in many cases. Activating the device in a store and installing programs before selling the device will transfer it to the status of used, which the seller, by virtue of Art. 10 of the Law “On Protection of Consumer Rights” will be required to notify buyers in writing, which will certainly affect the attractiveness of such equipment and its sale, ”Oleg Pavlov, head of the Public Consumer Initiative, told Izvestia.

Manual fix: Retailer offered a new scheme for pre-installing Russian software