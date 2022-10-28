fIf you follow the forecasts of the world’s largest online retailer, there will probably be fewer presents under the Christmas tree than usual this year. For the current fourth quarter, Amazon is targeting sales of 140 to 148 billion dollars. That would correspond to weak growth by Amazon’s standards of between 2 and 8 percent compared to the same period last year, when sales were $137.4 billion. Analysts had expected sales of $155 billion. Accordingly, the reaction of the stock exchange was negative. In the meantime, the share price collapsed by almost 20 percent in after-hours trading. For the group, which is used to success, this is the biggest price slump in almost 16 years.

The fourth quarter is the most important time of the year for all retailers because of the Christmas business. In addition, there is the “Black Friday” week at the end of November, during which Amazon in particular wants to boost sales with a large number of discounts and offers. “We are optimistic for the holiday season, but we are also realistic,” said Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky when presenting the figures. A variety of factors are putting pressure on people’s wallets, so “we’re not sure how much spending in the Christmas business is compared to last year.” Amazon is prepared for different scenarios.

Amazon is also feeling the effects of high inflation

That should also explain the unusually wide range that Amazon has given for its earnings forecast. The dealer expects an operating result of between zero and four billion dollars in the fourth quarter. In the same quarter last year, the bottom line was a profit of $3.5 billion.

The high inflation and sluggish consumption does not stop at Amazon either. For the past third quarter, sales of $127.1 billion, with growth of 15 percent, fell just short of expectations – even though the group had increased the prices for its “Prime” service in September. In Germany, for example, customers have had to pay EUR 8.99 a month instead of EUR 7.99 for access to the Prime Video streaming service and free delivery of ordered products. Amazon had also increased other fees. The retailer also held a special sale on two days in July called “Prime Day” to boost sales. However, such actions also reduce profitability.







On the other hand, it was positive that Amazon’s core business with online trading grew again. In the second quarter, business was down 4 percent, this quarter revenue grew 4 percent. Amazon’s advertising business also remained stable despite the economic concerns and achieved a sales increase of 25 percent.

$2.9 billion net profit

Amazon’s profit machine, the AWS cloud division, increased its sales by 27 percent. However, this is the division’s weakest growth in the company’s history. In the second quarter, AWS had grown by about 33 percent. AWS has become increasingly important for the group in recent years, as the business is very profitable compared to other activities. In the past quarter, the division achieved an operating profit of 5.4 billion dollars. That is significantly more than the group-wide profit of 2.5 billion dollars. So without AWS, Amazon would have reported a loss in the billions. At the same time, the market leader AWS is coming under pressure because the competitors Google and Microsoft are catching up in terms of market share.







Amazon’s net income fell 9 percent in the past three months to $2.9 billion. The losses stem in particular from Amazon’s international business. While the North America segment only brought in an operating loss of $400 million in the third quarter, the loss in the rest of the world was $2.5 billion.

For comparison: In the same period of 2021, Amazon made a profit of almost one billion dollars in North America and lost almost one billion dollars in the rest of the world. “The biggest problem was the additional operational costs in Europe,” said Olsavsky. Fuel is even more expensive in Europe than it already is in the United States. In addition, Europe has to contend with even greater recession worries than the group’s home market. “The Ukraine war and the high energy costs are particularly present in Europe.”

Amazon wants to counter the falling margins with austerity measures. “As at similar times in our history, we have taken steps to tighten our belts,” Olsavsky said. This includes, among other things, a hiring freeze in certain business areas and the termination of some products and services “of which we believe our money is better spent elsewhere”. Olsavsky did not give any concrete examples.