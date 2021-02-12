The lockdown works. This weekend could be the Seven-day incidence, i.e. the infection rate in Germany, already under 60 sink. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) is expecting this. However, there could be no easing of the requirements. “If we open now, we will gamble away our previous success,” warned Spahn on Friday in Berlin.

The incidence value has been valid since the last meeting of the federal and state governments last Wednesday: 35 are the new 50. Only when there are no more than 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the last seven days, retailers, museums and galleries may open under certain conditions. The value must be reached on at least three consecutive days.

The reason why this limit has been corrected downwards is the increasing spread of the more contagious corona mutants.

However, it is questionable whether it will stay that way and when citizens can safely count on openings. Because assessments by epidemiologists speak in favor of lowering the limit again. So said for example RKI President Lothar Wieler on Friday, the pandemic is really manageable at an incidence below tenbecause then you can easily track all chains of infection.

Lowest incidence currently at 14

And politics also remains vague on this issue. The federal and state governments ultimately agreed that retailers, museums and galleries should have a “stable seven-day incidence of at most 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants “can open. Stable means the three days already mentioned.

One negotiator told the Reuters news agency: “In the end we postponed the decision on easing trade, for example, to the next meeting on March 3rd because we ourselves were not in agreement.” Because in the debates that have been going on for days, numerous differences arose between the countries – among other things, because the number of new infections is so different from region to region.

According to the Robert Koch Institute, the incidence on Thursday varied greatly between the federal states – Rhineland-Palatinate recorded one Value of 55.3, Thuringia on the other hand von 105.6. In the districts Tirschenreuth in Bavaria was not far from the border with the Czech Republic with a Incidence of 333 on the top spot. The district of Dithmarschen in Schleswig-Holstein had the lowest incidence with one Value of 14.

It is not really clear in the decision whether the value is below 35 now nationwide, nationwide or per district should apply. However, several participants in the Bund-Länder round emphasize that this is a value at the state level.

Shopping tourism should be avoided

The regional differences make the planned gradual ramp-up of public life complicated. Because what happens when a federal state reaches the value of 35 and opens the shops, but a neighboring state does not?

It stands to reason that people then go there to shop. In the resolution of the federal and state governments, it says: “Joint precautions must be taken with the neighboring areas with higher incidences in order to avoid cross-state use of the open offers as much as possible.” Shopping tourism should therefore be avoided.

And the first federal states are already leaving. In Lower Saxony (seven-day incidence at 67.2), for example, flower shops and garden centers are allowed to reopen from Saturday. The State Chancellery announced this on Thursday. Plant shops in Hesse and North Rhine-Westphalia have long been open again.

At the same time, the pressure on the federal government is increasing Allow openings earlier. Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Friday that the federal states could open retail outlets before March 7th. Provided that the incidence value is below 35 for them “three to five days” will be held out. The lockdown was initially extended until March 7th.

Step-by-step plan from the Chancellery

Basically, a plan from the Chancellery outlines the following gradual openings. However, it has not been implemented.

From one Incidence below 35 The retail trade can be opened cautiously (20sqm / person), “basic personal hygiene” is then allowed – and the catering can be reopened for a household plus two other people – but with curfew. Five people from two households could then meet privately. Outdoor events should be made possible “step by step”.

At a Incidence below 20 could reopen cultural institutions with permanent seats such as concert halls. Visits to museums would then be possible again after the presentation of the Chancellery. Group sports should be possible again under certain conditions. In the catering industry, “five people from two households” should be allowed to meet, the curfew remains. The contact restrictions will be expanded. And tourist overnight stays are possible again.

At a Incidence below 10 The restaurant can be opened gradually “for up to 10 people”, the curfew falls. Hotels should offer wellness again. “Leisure activities” outdoors and indoors are to be “expanded”, the contact restriction now allows “10 people” – without specifying households.