The lockdown works. This weekend could be the Seven-day incidence, i.e. the infection rate in Germany, already under 60 sink. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) is expecting this. However, there could be no easing of the requirements. “If we open now, we will gamble away our previous success,” warned Spahn on Friday in Berlin.

The incidence value has been valid since the last meeting of the federal and state governments last Wednesday: 35 is the new 50. Only when there are no more than 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the last seven days, retailers, museums and galleries may open subject to conditions. The value must be reached on at least three consecutive days.

The reason why this limit has been corrected downwards is the increasing spread of the more contagious corona mutants.

Merkel went even further on Friday. In an interview with ZDF, she promised opening steps before the lockdown ended on March 7th. When a seven-day incidence of 35 has been reached, the countries could initially deny as agreed Open retail, said Merkel. However, they then plead for a very careful and slow further approach.

“When we have made the opening step with the stores and we have (…) Stable below 35 for two weeks, then we can consider the next step, “she added. This could affect the areas of culture, sport, gastronomy or hotels. After the first opening step, she wants to wait two weeks for the time being. That was after the federal-state meeting no speech on Wednesday.

The bars of a closed hairdressing salon are down. Photo: dpa / Sebastian Gollnow

Previously, epidemiologists had spoken out in favor of lowering the incidence limit again. So said for example RKI President Lothar Wielerthat the pandemic is really manageable at an incidence below tenbecause then you can easily track all chains of infection.

Lowest incidence currently at 14

In the debates that had been going on for days, there were also numerous differences between the countries about when to start easing – among other things because the number of new infections differs so regionally.

According to the Robert Koch Institute, the incidence on Thursday varied greatly between the federal states – Rhineland-Palatinate recorded one Value of 55.3, Thuringia on the other hand von 105.6. In the districts Tirschenreuth in Bavaria was not far from the border with the Czech Republic with a Incidence of 333 on the top spot. The district of Dithmarschen in Schleswig-Holstein had the lowest incidence with one Value of 14.

It is not really clear whether the value is below 35 now nationwide, nationwide or per district should apply. However, several participants in the Bund-Länder round emphasize that this is a value at the state level.

Shopping tourism should be avoided

The regional differences make the planned gradual ramp-up of public life complicated. Because what happens when a federal state reaches the value of 35 and opens the shops, but a neighboring state does not?

It stands to reason that people then go there to shop. In the resolution of the federal and state governments, it says: “Joint precautions must be taken with the neighboring areas with higher incidences in order to avoid cross-state use of the open offers as much as possible.” Shopping tourism should therefore be avoided.

And the first federal states are already leaving. In Lower Saxony (seven-day incidence at 67.2), for example, flower shops and garden centers are allowed to reopen from Saturday. The State Chancellery announced this on Thursday. Plant shops in Hesse and North Rhine-Westphalia have long been open again. (with AFP, Reuters)