Retail chains are launching a new technology that will automatically check the expiration dates of labeled goods at the checkout. We are talking about dairy products, Izvestia learned.

This will block the expired product at the scanning stage, people will not be able to buy it. The first will be one of the largest retailers, Magnit (27,000 stores in Russia), which will start using this technology in January. The network will gradually connect each point over the course of a month. This was told to Izvestia in the company and confirmed at the Center for the Development of Advanced Technologies (CRPT).

The innovation will complement the existing system for monitoring the shelf life of goods on the shelves, the press service of Magnit noted. The technology will help to avoid the sale of expired products by eliminating the human factor, they added.

In practice, this digital solution will operate as follows: from the Chestny Znak labeling system, the retailer will receive information about the expiration date of the product at the time the stamp is scanned at the checkout. If the system fixes an expired product, it will block the transaction. That is, even if the product ends up with the consumer, its sale will become technically impossible.

The company noted that this can happen, for example, when store employees did not have time to remove the delay from the trading floor, or a person took it by mistake.

Magnit was the first retailer to implement such a solution, Izvestia was told in the TsRPT (the operator of the labeling system in Russia). From September 1, 2022, all participants in the circulation of dairy products must submit an invoice for the name of the product, its quantity to the labeling system, plus scan the labeling codes at the checkouts, Anna Lazovskaya, director of the special projects department of the Central Regional Development Center, reminded Izvestia.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

Without passing at the checkout: it will become impossible to buy a delay in stores