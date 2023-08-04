In October, the State Duma may adopt in the first reading the draft law “On Amendments to Article 10 of the Law of the Russian Federation “On Protection of Consumer Rights”. They are invited to oblige retail chains and stores to indicate the price per unit of measurement of goods – for 1 kg or 1 liter. The bill received a positive review from the legal department of the State Duma and was recommended for consideration, follows from the document that Izvestia has read.

The profile committee on industry and trade confirmed that the bill will be considered in the autumn session and can be adopted in the first reading in October.

“Russians are used to traditionally buying a standard of volume or weight of goods – for example, a liter of kefir or a certain number of eggs in a package. However, today you can see that the price of a product does not change or becomes a little cheaper, but the number of products is reduced. For example, instead of 10 eggs in a package, nine are sold, instead of 1 liter – 900 or 800 ml, ”the author of the bill, Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Boris Chernyshov, explained the need for the adoption of the bill.

According to him, this situation causes irritation and mistrust of consumers.

“After the adoption of the bill, we will amend the Code of Administrative Offenses to provide for punishment for non-compliance with this law,” the deputy said.

The obligation of the store to indicate not just the price for the goods, but also the cost in proportion to weight, volume or quantity. This will increase consumer awareness, said Kaplan Panesh, deputy chairman of the committee on budget and taxes.

“It will be easier for people to choose one or another brand based on the consideration “price-quality”. Conventionally, two packages of milk cost the same, but one contains exactly a liter, and the other 950 ml. So the second brand is more expensive. But at first glance it is not obvious. So, in addition to the cost of goods, it is logical to indicate the price for a specific volume, ”the deputy told Izvestia.

