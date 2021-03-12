Resuscitation The U.S. will soon distribute stimulus checks to citizens: a $ 1,400 bank deposit applies to every family member

Support for the US giant stimulus package may begin to spread as early as the weekend.

The United States president Joe Biden signed on Thursday the statutory $ 1,900 billion corona recovery package. The vast majority of the package consists of resuscitation checks distributed to most Americans.

The distribution of checks is handled by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) as bank deposits. Recovery aid may begin to be distributed to American bank accounts as early as the weekend, financial magazine says Wall Street Journal. In the first U.S. corona stimulus package last year, most deposits arrived in citizens ’accounts within two weeks and in the second package in December in a few days.

The bank deposit is $ 1,400 for each member of the household, including children and other dependents of the household such as students and the elderly. Thus, for example, a married family with two children receives support of up to $ 5,600. Babies born this year are also beneficiaries through the tax refund procedure.

In the first package, the stimulus check was $ 850 and in the second, $ 600. In previous packages, other dependents were not eligible for support.

New the distribution of stimulus checks has income limits that depend on the combined adjusted gross income of the citizen, head of the family or married couple. The income limit for an individual citizen is $ 75,000 to $ 112,500 and for a married couple $ 150,000. The amount of money received above the income limit will decrease sharply.

Last year’s tax data is used to determine income limits, but Americans who have no income or do not file a tax return are also eligible for stimulus. For such Americans, the U.S. IRS has information filed in connection with previous stimulus packages.