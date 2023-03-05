Flighradar: a private resuscitation plane from Germany landed in Vnukovo for two hours

An resuscitation plane flying from Germany landed in Moscow for two hours, follows from the data of the monitoring resource Flyradar 24.

The aircraft Bombardier Challenger 604, used to transport patients, stood at Vnukovo airport for 2 hours and 21 minutes.

The plane took off on March 4 at 16:08 from Frankfurt am Main to Moscow, it flew over the Baltic Sea and entered Russian airspace through Latvia. After parking, the board headed for Nuremberg.

On February 28, Russian authorities restricted flights for airlines from 36 countries in response to European states’ ban on Russian aircraft from flying. The Federal Air Transport Agency explained that the decision to close the sky was made “in accordance with international law as a response.”

Since February 28, 2022, the European Union has completely closed the airspace for Russian aircraft. The corresponding decision was made by the EU Foreign Ministers on February 27.