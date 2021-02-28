The chaplain of the Brotherhood of the Resurrected, Miguel Solana Gil, called last night the processionists to “reinvent themselves” in these times of pandemic, when hopelessness tends to spread for many reasons, including the lack of Holy Week processions. In the celebration of an atypical Resurrexit, exceptionally transformed to meet health requirements, the priest reminded the brotherhoods that this time is also for them a journey through the desert, like the one that purified the people of Israel on the way to the promised land.

«It is time to reinvent ourselves, to look at Christ, dead and risen. Everything else passes, “said Solana, who encouraged” to live in the hope of a new time and work for it. “

His words centered the event organized by the Brotherhood of the Resurrected in honor of its owner. On this occasion, the choral singing of the Resurrexit was replaced by the traditional thanksgiving ‘Tedeum’, performed by a tenor. There was also no music band to liven up the beginning and end of the ceremony with the marches ‘Triunfal’ and ‘Pescador de Hombres’, performed this time with organ and violin.

The older brother, Ramón Pérez, and his board meeting were accompanied by the older brothers from the rest of the brotherhoods. The only authorities in attendance were the President of the Regional Assembly, Alberto Castillo, and the Admiral of Maritime Action, Juan Luis Sobrino.

The mask was mandatory among the guests. Like the use of hydroalcoholic gel for the fifty attendees.